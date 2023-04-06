IMF expects global economic growth to dip below 3% in 2023 and remain around 3% for the next five years, its lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.

Strong and coordinated monetary and fiscal policy actions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented a much worse outcome in recent years.

Growth dropped by almost half to 3.4% in 2022 following the shock of Russia's war in Ukraine from the 6.1% rebound seen in 2021.

India and China would account for half of global growth in 2023, but about 90% of advanced economies would see a decline in their growth rate this year.

Low-income countries, saddled by higher borrowing costs and weakening demand for their exports, would see per-capita income growth staying below that of emerging economies.

IMF chief called on central banks to stay the course in the fight against inflation and to address financial stability risks when they emerge through appropriate provision of liquidity.

Recent bank failures in Switzerland and the United States had exposed risk management failures at specific banks and supervisory lapses.

Georgieva called for major step changes, including an estimated $1 trillion a year in spending on renewable energy, and moves to avoid the fragmentation of the global economy, which could shave as much as 7% off global GDP.

Technological decoupling could see some countries suffer losses of up to 12% of GDP.

That final comment on decoupling is ominous but I'm more worried about the disruption from AI.