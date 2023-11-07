The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday upgraded its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 5.4% from 5%, citing a "strong" post-COVID-19 recovery, but said the fund still expected the Chinese economy to slow next year.

FULL STORY

The upward revision followed a decision by China to approve a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue and allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas, in a move to support the economy.

Over the medium term, growth is projected to gradually slow to about 3.5% by 2028 amid headwinds from weak productivity and population aging