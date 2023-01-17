Higher global CPI still seen in the next 12 months

Global stocks remain underweight, allocators still overweight cash and bonds

Most underweight in US equities since October 2005

Most bullish on Eurozone equities since February last year (chart below)

Japanese yen appreciation expectations at highs since January 2007

Just some interesting tidbits to help to digest the prevailing sentiment in broader markets, which has also been reflected by the price action to start the year I would say.