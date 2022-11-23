Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims tick higher

It is quite a big jump in the claims data for the current week. It will be interesting to see if this is the trend rather than the exception.going forward, but the short term trend is to the upside since the last cycle low during the September 24 week.

Stocks are off a bit and near unchanged after the reports this morning. The 2 year is at 4.555% up 4 bps. The 10 year is at 3.776%, up 1.6 bps.