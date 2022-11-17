- Prior week 225K (was expecting 220K). Revised to 226K
- Initial jobless claims 222K vs. 225K estimate
- 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 221K vs 219K last week.
- Continuing claims 1.507M vs 1.500M estimate. Prior week revised to 1.494M vs 1.493M previously reported
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.481M vs 1.450M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 5 were in Kentucky (+3,453), California (+3,413), Texas (+2,415), Indiana (+1,228), and Illinois (+1,045),
- The largest decreases were in Oregon (-1,276), New Jersey (-490), Florida (-391), Hawaii (-323), and Puerto Rico (-287).
- For the full report, CLICK HERE
The claims data is "steady as she goes"signaling a solid jobs market.
Stocks remain lower in premarket trading after the data dump that showed housing starts better-than-expected but lower than last month. Philly Fed index was much worse than expectations with the employment component and new orders lower signaling a weaker economy in the region. Prices paid were marginally lower but still well above the 0.0 level at 35.3.
- Dow industrial average -310 points.
- S&P index -44 points.
- NASDAQ index -145 points