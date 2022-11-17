Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims for the current week

The claims data is "steady as she goes"signaling a solid jobs market.

Stocks remain lower in premarket trading after the data dump that showed housing starts better-than-expected but lower than last month. Philly Fed index was much worse than expectations with the employment component and new orders lower signaling a weaker economy in the region. Prices paid were marginally lower but still well above the 0.0 level at 35.3.

  • Dow industrial average -310 points.
  • S&P index -44 points.
  • NASDAQ index -145 points