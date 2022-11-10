- US initial jobless claims 225K vs. 220K estimate. Last week revised to 218K vs 217K previously reported
- 4 week moving average of 218.75K vs 219K last week
- continuing claims 1.493M vs 1.487M last week
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.450.25M vs 1.418M last month
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 29 were in California (+1,989), Oregon (+1,541), Washington (+693), Illinois (+457), and Minnesota (+456),
- The largest decreases were in Florida (-1,534), Kentucky (-1,007), North Carolina (-659), Arkansas (-517), and South Carolina (-471).
A little softer, but the focus is on the CPI which came in lower than expectations.