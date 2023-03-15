Interest rate futures now pricing just a 20% chance of an ECB 50 basis point hike tomorrow. The ECB rate decision will take place at 9:15 AM ET (adjusted for the daylight saving time change in the US this week).
The EURUSD has retreated towards the day's low (recently trading at 1.0520), now dipping below last week's low of 1.05236 and breaking through the swing area between 1.05236 and 1.05323. The currency pair is also distancing itself from its 100-day moving average at 1.05488 (blue step line in the chart above), which now serves as a risk-defining level for sellers. Remaining below this level suggests a more bearish outlook. However, a move back above could indicate disappointment due to the failed break attempt.
The next target area is near the swing area between 1.0480 and 1.04906 (see red numbered circles on the four-hour chart below).