The poll is one that reflects what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positioning for emerging market currencies in Asia. The latest snapshot reveals that short positions have eased in most Asian currencies but the dollar is still very much well favoured amid higher interest rates in the US. In reading the table below, it is scored based on net long or short positions using a scale of +3 to -3 respectively. As an example, a score of +3 would indicate that the market is significantly long in the dollar against said currency.