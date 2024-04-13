Iran has launched drones -- perhaps hundreds -- toward Israel. The drones were launched in the last hour but could take several more hours to arrive.

Iran's revolutionary guard confirmed the attack.

Israeli will attempt to intercept the drones before they arrive. “We are tracing the threat across airspace, it is a threat that will take a few hours to get to Israeli territory,” Daniel Hagari, Israeli military spokesman said. The US will undoubtedly help.

What's not yet clear is if Iran will also launch ballistic missiles or another type of strike to coincide their arrival.

Israel's Channel 12 TV says the salvo is expected to reach Israel at around 02:00 on Sunday, about 2 hours from now.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that a Guards helicopter had boarded and taken into Iranian waters the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, which is partly owned by an Israeli billionaire.

The first question will be where the attacks target and the second will be the Israeli response.