Iran’s paramilitary forces are providing real-time intelligence to Yemen’s Houthis that are then used to target ships in the Red Sea, according to the WSJ citing "Western and regional security officials."

“It’s strange to attribute everything to Iran as if it were the world’s strongest power,” a Houthi spokesperson said. “We have intelligence facilities that have proven themselves over the years of aggression against us.”

Oil is slightly higher on the report and nearing $75/barrel.