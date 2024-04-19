It looks like Iranian officials don't want to beat the war drums any harder.

One on the wires: "There's been no airstrike in Isfahan or other parts of the country. They only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters, and they were all shot down."

Other local reports:

- Drones, not missiles - No target hit on ground - Air defense worked - All normal on the ground - Supreme National Security Council currently meeting - IRGC air defense on alert

A US official also told CNN that a strike was carried out in Iran but didn't target nuclear sites.

To me this looks like something that Iran can ignore and wants to ignore. I obviously recognize this is a dangerous game but there are a lot of people out there gripped by fear right now.

Official TV is also broadcasting this most-serene music you've ever heard and this scene in Tehran: