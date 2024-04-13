It sounds like Iran doesn't want a broader war.

Here is a tweet from Iran's mission to the UN:

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!

Bitcoin has trimmed some losses on this.

Bitcoin intraday

Now we will find out if the US and/or Israel wants a war.