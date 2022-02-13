Reuters convey to comments made in a Tweet :

"The work of Iranian negotiators towards progress is becoming more difficult every moment...while Western parties 'pretend' to come up with initiatives to avoid their commitments,"

from Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council

---

Oil gets a bit of volatility from reports out of the nuke talks with Iran. Traders perceive that if the talks go well it'll bring Iranian oil back to the market (in time, of course). And vice-versa.