Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister is on the wires saying:

Iraq is warning about regional escalation and being dragged into a wider war.

US stocks have come off their high levels:

Dow is up 200 points or 0.51% at 38175.88. The high today reached 38386.81

S&P up 25.05 points or 0.48% at 5147.95. The high reached 5168.43

NASDAQ index is up 51.76 points or 0.32% at 16226.09. Its high price reached 16295.27

Crude oil is lower as it looks past the attacks over the weekend. Crude oil prices are down -$1.34 or -1.58% at $84.30.