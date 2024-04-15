Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister is on the wires saying:
- Iraq is warning about regional escalation and being dragged into a wider war.
US stocks have come off their high levels:
- Dow is up 200 points or 0.51% at 38175.88. The high today reached 38386.81
- S&P up 25.05 points or 0.48% at 5147.95. The high reached 5168.43
- NASDAQ index is up 51.76 points or 0.32% at 16226.09. Its high price reached 16295.27
Crude oil is lower as it looks past the attacks over the weekend. Crude oil prices are down -$1.34 or -1.58% at $84.30.