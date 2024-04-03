ISM services PMI

Prior was 52.6

Key details:

Employment 48.5 vs 48.0 prior

New orders 54.4 vs 56.1 last month

Prices paid 53.4 vs 58.6 last month -- lowest since March 2020

Other components:

Inventories 45.6 vs 47.1 last month

Supplier deliveries 45.4 versus 48.9 last month

Backlog of orders 44.8 versus 50.3 last month

New export orders 52.7 versus 51.6 last month.

Imports 52.4 versus 54.3 last month

Inventory sentiment 55.7 versus 56.7 last month

The drop in prices paid to the lowest since March 2020 is a bolt of lightning out of the blue. The market was just starting to panic about another round of inflation and then this happens.

ISM services prices paid

There have been some big reaction in the market to the data with USD/JPY initially falling nearly 40 pips to 151.64 and 2-year yields erasing a 4 bps gain.

Fed pricing shows 69 bps in cuts this year vs 66 bps before the data.

Comments in the report: