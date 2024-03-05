ISM services

Prior was 53.4

Key details:

Employment 48.0 vs 50.5 prior

New orders 56.1 vs 55.0 last month

Prices paid 58.6 vs 64.0 last month

Other components:

Inventories 47.1 vs 49.1 last month

Supplier deliveries 48.9 versus 52.4 last month

Backlog of orders 50.3 versus 51.4last month

New export orders 51.6 versus 56.1 last month.

Imports 54.3 versus 59.9 last month

Inventory sentiment 56.7 versus 59.3 last month

Fed pricing has moved up to 91 bps in cuts this year versus 88 bps beforehand.

Comments in the report: