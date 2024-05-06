Isreal Army Radio (cited by Sky News):
- Pre-preparations for the military operation in Rafah continue as planned
- Isreal Air Force struck 50 targets in Rafah on Monday
The proposal Hamas has agreed to is not framework agreed upon with mediators.
Isreal has ordered evacuation to residents in east Rafah.
Despite the increased geopolitical risks, the US stocks are not impacted.
- The NASDAQ index is trading to at session highs up 138 points or 0.85% at 16293.64. The S&P index is also trading to a new intraday high of 5166.06 up 38.5 points or 0.75%.