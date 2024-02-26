Main rate remains at 4.50%

The war is having significant economic consequences, both on real economic activity and on the financial markets, and the country’s risk premium remains high

GDP contracted by 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023

The interest rate path will be determined in accordance with the continued convergence of inflation to its target, continued stability in the financial markets, economic activity, and fiscal policy

This announcement was a bit of a nightmare as a newswire initially reported that they cut rates. I can't imagine if that ever happened on an FOMC decision.