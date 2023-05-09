US House of Representatives leader McCarthy:

  • "Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions" they long held. "I didn't see any new movement"
  • staff level talks will continue

US Senate leader McConnell says the US government is not going to default

  • says the solution to the stand off lies with McCarthy and Biden
  • US has just 2 weeks to raise the debt ceiling

--

Market response is minor only. This issue recurs every year, and so far its always been resolved, although sometimes it takes longer than others.

--

Old cartoon from previous debt ceiling negotiations:

debt ceiling cartoon