US House of Representatives leader McCarthy:

"Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions" they long held. "I didn't see any new movement"

staff level talks will continue

US Senate leader McConnell says the US government is not going to default

says the solution to the stand off lies with McCarthy and Biden

US has just 2 weeks to raise the debt ceiling

Market response is minor only. This issue recurs every year, and so far its always been resolved, although sometimes it takes longer than others.

