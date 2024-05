European markets will be closed today in observance of Labour Day. As such, it should be a quieter session before we get to US trading later. London will be open though, so there is that at least.

The dollar is keeping steadier after posting modest gains yesterday, with stocks being rattled at the end of April. Coming up later, we have the US ADP employment roulette data before the FOMC meeting steals the spotlight. Until then, headlines should be few and far between in the hours ahead.