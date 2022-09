European stocks had one of their best days in awhile today, closing with gains of:

Stoxx 600 +2.0%

German DAX +3.3%

FTSE 100 +2.3%

French CAC +2.3%

Italy MIB +2.9%

Spain IBEX +1.6%

You can pretty much kiss all those goodbye. The VGK ETF tracks the Stoxx 600 and it's now down 0.5% on the day with a huge reversal coming after the Nord Stream 1 news.

Less liquid ETFs are generally sending the same message.

US markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday but Europe is open.