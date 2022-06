10-year BTP yields are up another 3 bps on the day to 3.88% (its highest since January 2014) and that is seeing the spread between 10-year BTPs and Bunds widen further to 237 bps - the most since May 2020.

This has been an area of interest since the ECB policy meeting last week and it looks like European markets aren't looking away just yet.

In turn, expect this to keep the pressure on equities (bank stocks in particular, in the peripheries) as well as the euro to start the new week.