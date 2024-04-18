The FX market is moving at a snail's pace in Friday trade so far. That should change with Tokyo now ramping up for the final day of the week.

Moves have been limited to 2-3 pips so far the US dollar generally strengthened in New York trade. The S&P 500 fell for the fourth day in a row in the worst losing streak since October and the after-hours market wasn't helped by a 5% drop in Netflix shares post-earnings.

Nikkei futures are down 1.2% in early trade.

I'll be keeping a close eye on Asian bids for gold today after solid gains yesterday.