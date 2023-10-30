Via a Deutsche Bank note on Friday saying, in brief:

We close out a difficult week with Amazon’s earnings from last night setting a more positive tone

a lot of concerns over where we are in the cycle

However, one has to consider how much seasonals have played a part recently.

The S&P ... stagnation since the summer is not unusual. In an average year, equities flatline from early July to late October with the second half of that typically seeing declines.

On average today is the day it all turns around with the Santa rally commencing thereafter.

DB is not convinced but does acknowledge the seasonals.