Ivey PMI's seasonally adjusted comes in a 51.6 versus 60.1 last month
Ivey PMI not seasonally adjusted comes in at 50.8 versus 54.7 last month
employment index comes in a 59.4 versus 62.9 February and 60.5 January
prices index 65.3 versus 80.4 in February and 63.6 in January
inventories 53.7 versus 61.4 last month
supplier deliveries 55.8 versus 31.0 last month
The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an economic index which measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada, and is prepared by the Ivey Business School at Western University.