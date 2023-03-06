IVEY PMI
IVEY PMI index
  • Ivey PMI's seasonally adjusted comes in a 51.6 versus 60.1 last month
  • Ivey PMI not seasonally adjusted comes in at 50.8 versus 54.7 last month
  • employment index comes in a 59.4 versus 62.9 February and 60.5 January
  • prices index 65.3 versus 80.4 in February and 63.6 in January
  • inventories 53.7 versus 61.4 last month
  • supplier deliveries 55.8 versus 31.0 last month

The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an economic index which measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada, and is prepared by the Ivey Business School at Western University.

\Inflation