Bloomberg spoke with US Treas Sec Yellen. Perhaps Bloomberg is just trying to drum up interest in the piece, I dunno.

Janet Yellen ... says there’s too much unfinished business to think about departing the role

“We still have a huge amount of important work to do,” Yellen, 75, said last week in a statement to Bloomberg News following a wide-ranging interview marking her first year in office. “I have no plans to leave Treasury anytime soon.”

I expect will be hearing more from Yellen this week given US inflation data is due Thursday.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.