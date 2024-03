Feeling greater momentum for wage hikes at this year's talks compared to last year

High possibility that BOJ will normalise monetary policy in the near future

But don't know if that will be as early as March or not

Likelihood of achieving inflation of around 2% is rising

The stars are continuing to align for the BOJ ahead of their policy meeting decision next week. The question now is whether all these hawkish murmurs are going to be vindicated, when the time comes.