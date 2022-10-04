Earlier:
- Japanese media says North Korea has launched a missile
- Yen rises a few points after North Korea launches a ballistic missile towards Hokkaido
Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno says now that its possible North Korea will take further provocative actions, such as conducting a nuclear weapons test.
I think that is a solid bet indeed.
The North Korean test today had the ballistic missile tracking over Japan's Hokkaido and landing in the Pacific Ocean outside Japan's economic zone.