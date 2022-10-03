Via NHK, says people should immediately seek shelter.
- says target appears to be Hokkaido area
- the Japanese government is warning people to seek shelter immediately in Hokkaido
Hokkaido is Japan's northernmost prefecture and second-largest island
South Korea media (Yonhap_ also saying the North has launched a ballistic missile, report it is heading towards the East Sea
The warning issued by Japanese authorities is rare. There have been North Korean ballistic missiles launched towards the island, all (so far) have overflown into the Pacific.