Japan July inflation data. Underlying inflation pressures have a rocket under them.

The 'excluding food and energy' measure is known as 'core-core'. Its the closest to the US measure of core inflation. It hit 4.3% in July.

If you've been following along you'll know that the Bank of Japan have insisted, over and over again, that they expect current high inflation levels (for Japan)_ to be transitory. The BOJ expects CPI rates to begin to drop from around September/ October. And thus, says the Bank, super-easy monetary policy must stay in place.