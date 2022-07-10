Japanese machinery orders data for back in May.
- this is a volatile data set
- its used to give indications to business capex 6 to 9 months out
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
The results are -5.6% m/m and -7.4% y/y, as can be seen in our calendar.