The first reading for Japan's economic growth in the July, August & September quarter. Negative, ugly print.

Japan gdp 15 November 2022

The negative pace of growth compares to the 'rebound' impacted faster rate in Q2. Japan's recovery from the pandemic is sporadic. The external sector, i.e. exports, has been weighed upon by sluggish global demand and Russia's war on Ukraine. On the more positive side are improvement in supply chains, helping Japan's auto manufacturing sector. Japan's job market remains strong, supporting domestic consumption, although negative real wage growth is not helpful.

More:

-