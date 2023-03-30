Tokyo area headline CPI
Headline CPI
The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services.
Headline CPI is a term that traders use to avoid confusion with core CPI, which strips out the volatile prices changes of food and energy. It is a widely used measure of inflation, and is calculated and published by statistical agencies, such as Statistics Canada and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in the United States.The basket of goods
Read this Term in March 3.3% y/y
- expected 3.2%, prior 3.4%
Tokyo
CPI excluding Fresh Food 3.2% y/y,
- expected 3.1%, prior was 3.3%
Tokyo
CPI excluding Food, Energy 3.4% y/y,
---
National level CPI data for March will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
-
Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
-
Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example
---
