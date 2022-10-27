The April nationwide CPI data will be along in about 3 weeks. This Tokyo area data is seen as a bit of a guide.

Tokyo inflation data for September 2022

Headline Tokyo CPI 3.5% y/y,

  • expected 3.1%, prior was 2.8%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 3.4% y/y,

  • expected 2.8%, prior was 2.8%
  • 3.4% is the fastest since October 1989

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 2.2% y/y,

  • expected 2.1%, prior was 1.7% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

Quite the jump for the headline rate!

The 'excluding food and energy' which, as noted, is closest to the US 'core' CPI, is more subdued at 2.2%. It's the 7th consecutive rise for this.

---

The Bank of Japan meet later:

Previews:

Japan flag