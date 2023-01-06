Earlier this week we had:

The preliminaries and priors for the December PMIs are here:

The bump higher in the services PMI from November was helped by Japan's reopening.

  • Services 51.1 (prior was 50.3)
  • Composite is 49.7 (prior was 48.9)

Comments in the report :

The Bank of Japan will welcome the inflation pressures noted in the report.

Japan December 2022 composite pmi