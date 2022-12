The deepest contraction for manufacturing for 26 months. Weak demand, strong cost pressures cited.

Manufacturing PMI 48.8

prior 49.0

Output and new orders extended their contraction for a sixth month in December, although at slower paces than last month

Input price inflation rate slowed for a third month to the lowest pace since September 2021

Services 51.7, helped by reawakening tourism

prior 50.3

Composite 50.0

prior 48.9