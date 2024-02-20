Japan finance minister Suzuki with his usual verbal intervention ( I was going to say verbal ******* but its so hard to spell)

FX market set by various factors.

Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency.

Aware there are some views new "Nisa" programmes causing capital flight, yen weakening.

Refrain from commenting on stock prices.

Day-to-day stock prices are set by market

This is generic and low impact stuff from the fin min.

USD/JPY hits a new session high above 150.30

ps. A Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) is an account that is meant to help residents in Japan save money with tax-exempt benefits. The new NISA rules: