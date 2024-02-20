Japan finance minister Suzuki with his usual verbal intervention ( I was going to say verbal ******* but its so hard to spell)
- FX market set by various factors.
- Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency.
- Aware there are some views new "Nisa" programmes causing capital flight, yen weakening.
- Refrain from commenting on stock prices.
- Day-to-day stock prices are set by market
This is generic and low impact stuff from the fin min.
USD/JPY hits a new session high above 150.30
---
ps. A Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) is an account that is meant to help residents in Japan save money with tax-exempt benefits. The new NISA rules:
- basically provides two investment options in which people can invest up to ¥18 million in their lifetime, more than double the amount of the previous version of the program.
- the tax-exemption periods will also be permanent, as opposed to the previous five- or 20-year limit.