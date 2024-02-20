Japan finance minister Suzuki with his usual verbal intervention ( I was going to say verbal ******* but its so hard to spell)

  • FX market set by various factors.
  • Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency.
  • Aware there are some views new "Nisa" programmes causing capital flight, yen weakening.
  • Refrain from commenting on stock prices.
  • Day-to-day stock prices are set by market

This is generic and low impact stuff from the fin min.

Japan finance minister Suzuki

USD/JPY hits a new session high above 150.30

---

ps. A Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) is an account that is meant to help residents in Japan save money with tax-exempt benefits. The new NISA rules:

  • basically provides two investment options in which people can invest up to ¥18 million in their lifetime, more than double the amount of the previous version of the program.
  • the tax-exemption periods will also be permanent, as opposed to the previous five- or 20-year limit.