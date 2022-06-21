Japan finance minister Suzuki with this regular sort of tirade on the yen. We are yet to see any signs of imminent actual intervention to prop up the yen out of Japan.
Suzuki:
- Rapid fx moves undesirable
- Concerned about recent sharp yen weakening
- Will respond appropriately to fx when necessary
- Excess fx volatility and disorderly moves can hurt economic stability
- Timing and financing sources for swift comprehensive measures to cope with price hikes have not yet been decided
Headlines via Reuters.
