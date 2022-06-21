Japan finance minister Suzuki with this regular sort of tirade on the yen. We are yet to see any signs of imminent actual intervention to prop up the yen out of Japan.

Suzuki:

Rapid fx moves undesirable

Concerned about recent sharp yen weakening

Will respond appropriately to fx when necessary

Excess fx volatility and disorderly moves can hurt economic stability

Timing and financing sources for swift comprehensive measures to cope with price hikes have not yet been decided

Headlines via Reuters.

USD/JPY update: