Japan's finance minister Suzuki says he explained at last week's meeting in Washington Japan's strong concern over how the weak yen pushed up the cost of imports.

Japan's concern was shared at meeting with South Korea

the trilateral meeting included the US

Won't deny that last week's discussions in Washington have laid groundwork for Japan to take appropriate FX action

OK, that last point, Suzuki finally making an impact! USD/JPY dip buyers will be toasting him.