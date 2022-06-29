Japan Industrial Production for May (preliminary) -7.2% m/m ... a huge miss ... epic miss more like

  • expected -0.3% m/m, prior -1.5%
  • this is the biggest m/m drop since the pandemic impacted May of 2020

-2.8 % y/y

  • expected -5.9% y/y, prior -4.9%

Manufacturing forecasts for the months ahead:

  • see June output +12.0% m/m
  • see July output +2.5% m/m

The Japanese government has cut its assessment of industrial production ... not surprisingly given this monumental miss.

  • says output is weakening
  • motor vehicle production down 8% in May
  • government says the slump in May was caused by Chinese covid lockdowns impacting autos, batteries, air conditioners, production machines

 JPY  little changed