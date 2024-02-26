Japanese 'core' inflation (CPI excluding fresh food) was expected to fall under 2% for the first time since March 2022. It hasn't but is still the slowest pace of increase since then.

Japan CPI ex. Fresh Food & Energy 3.5% y/y, slowest rate of increase since February 2023

expected 3.3%, prior 3.7%

CPI ex. Fresh Food 2.0% y/y, slowest increase since March 2022

expected 1.8%, prior 2.3%

Headline CPI 2.2% y/y

expected 1.9%, prior 2.6%

***

The slightly higher than expected rates of inflation will add fuel to those looking for a near term pivot to tighter policy from the Bank of Japan.

USD/JPY has dropped back under 150.55 as I post.