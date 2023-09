Data from Japan for July 2023 shows real (that is, inflation-adjusted) wages and household spending both fell. Gotta be a PhD in there somewhere on that relationship, yeah? Or maybe Captain Obvious has it already.

July total cash earning +1.3% y/y (prior +2.3%)

real wages -2.5% y/y

overtime pay +0.5% y/y

Overall household spending -5% y/y (prior -4.2%)

---

USD/JPY update:

Still to come from Japan is the revised Q2 GDP reading: