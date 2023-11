Japan PPI for October

-0.4% m/m

expected 0.0%, prior -0.3%

+0.8% y/y

expected +0.9%, prior +2.0%

first time under 1% since February 2021

Slowing inflation at the business level, indeed deflation m/m, in Japan makes the case for an imminent tightening of Bank of Japan monetary policy not imminent at all!

