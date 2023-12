Japan Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMIs for December, the flash readings:

Manufacturing 47.7, contraction for the seventh straight month and at its lowest in 10 months

prior 48.3

Services 52.0, on the other hand, best reading in 3 months

prior 50.8

Composite 50.4

prior 49.6

Japan's factory input costs rose at the fastest pace in three months: