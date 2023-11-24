Preliminary Jibun / S&P Global PMIs from Japan for November 2023.
Manufacturing 48.1, its 6th consecutive month in contraction
- expected 48.8, prior 48.7
- output and new orders fell further
- employment in the sector fell after falling also in October
- muted demand cited
- input price inflation hit a 27 month low but remains elevated - rising raw material, fuel and labour costs as well as a weak yen all cited
Services 51.7
- prior 51.6
- 51.7 is the second lowest for this for 2023
Composite 50.0
- prior 50.5
USD/JPY update - little change on the session so far.
---
Earlier today from Japan: