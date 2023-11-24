Preliminary Jibun / S&P Global PMIs from Japan for November 2023.

Manufacturing 48.1, its 6th consecutive month in contraction

expected 48.8, prior 48.7

output and new orders fell further

employment in the sector fell after falling also in October

muted demand cited

input price inflation hit a 27 month low but remains elevated - rising raw material, fuel and labour costs as well as a weak yen all cited

Services 51.7

prior 51.6

51.7 is the second lowest for this for 2023

Composite 50.0

prior 50.5

USD/JPY update - little change on the session so far.

---

Earlier today from Japan: