Preliminary Jibun / S&P Global PMIs from Japan for November 2023.

Manufacturing 48.1, its 6th consecutive month in contraction

  • expected 48.8, prior 48.7
  • output and new orders fell further
  • employment in the sector fell after falling also in October
  • muted demand cited
  • input price inflation hit a 27 month low but remains elevated - rising raw material, fuel and labour costs as well as a weak yen all cited

Services 51.7

  • prior 51.6
  • 51.7 is the second lowest for this for 2023

Composite 50.0

  • prior 50.5
usdyen update chart cpi pmi 24 November 2023

USD/JPY update - little change on the session so far.

