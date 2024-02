Always communicating, coordinating with other countries in case for currency intervention

Mindful of maintaining safety and securing liquidity in FX reserves management

Can sell assets such as savings and foreign bonds in FX reserves when it is necessary to intervene

This is some form of indirect verbal intervention by Tokyo once again. Since USD/JPY has touched the 150.00 mark, they have been more vocal but any real threat of actual intervention is not likely for now at least.