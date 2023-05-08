Jibun Bank S&P Global PMIs from Japan for April of 2023
Services 55.4
- preliminary 54.9
- prior 55.0
- expansion for the eighth consecutive month
- the strongest rate of business activity expansion since the survey began in September 2007 (surpassing the previous record set in October 2013)
Composite 52.9
- preliminary 52.5
- prior 52.9
more to come
From the report commentary, inflation noted!
- A rebound in demand for face-to-face consumer services led to the sharpest rise in service sector output since the survey began in September 2007.
- There were also many reports citing a boost to sales from the recovery in international tourist arrivals and subsequent improvement in new business from abroad.
- Service providers appeared increasingly willing to pass on higher business expenses to customers in April. Efforts to alleviate pressure on margins from higher wages and transportation costs led to the steepest rise in service sector output charges since the sales tax hike in April 2014.
---
USD/JPY update, its dribbled back from its earlier highs after the BOJ minutes were published: