  • Discussed financial market developments, including USD/JPY moves, in meeting with US Treasury's acting undersecretary
  • Reaffirmed to have close communications on currency issues
  • FX stability is important
  • Excess volatility, disorderly FX moves could hurt economic, financial stability

Some light jawboning there by Kanda but overall, I still don't see this kind of verbal intervention as being too big a deal. The frequency of which is increasing so that might keep yen pairs at bay, alongside some other factors i.e. technical (USD/JPY hitting 125.00) and flows (Japan fiscal year-end repatriation) for the time being.

But in the context of the bigger picture, words may not mean much especially if bond yields continue to surge and the fact that the BOJ continues to be rather desperate in trying to maintain  yield curve  control.