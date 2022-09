Kanda will be briefing reporters in the aftermath of the BOJ policy decision earlier and I would expect similar remarks to what we have heard before over the past two weeks, if anything else. So far, USD/JPY is being kept in check near 145.00 with the high earlier today briefly touching 145.36 and then falling back (buyers still defending the 100-hour moving average and near-term bullish bias though):

