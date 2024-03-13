Reuters conveying info from Japanese media.

That headline is not clear. I am not sure if Toyota has accepted the wage hike demand (circa 5.5%). ADDED - looks like Union wage demands have been met.

OK, more:

Toyota responded in full to the Toyota Automobile Workers' Union's demands for wages and annual lump-sum payments (bonuses), which were at record high levels.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Toyota has responded in full.

In this spring campaign, the labor union is demanding the highest wage increase since 1999, when comparisons were made, against the backdrop of strong business performance and high prices.

The amount of wage increases requested varies by job type and rank, but the maximum amount is 28,440 yen per month.

The requested annual lump sum amount was equivalent to 7.6 months of standard wages, which was the highest amount on record, exceeding last year's request for 6.7 months.

The amount of wage increases for all employees and the level equivalent to the base increase (bear) are not disclosed.

This increases the chance of a Bank of Japan tightening at its March 18 and 19 policy meeting. Yen supportive!

Yen is up a little: